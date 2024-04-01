A portion of northbound I-95 will close for days after a truck damaged a bridge in Northeast Philly

A section of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia will be closed several days for repairs to a railroad bridge that was damaged by a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load earlier in the day, a PennDot spokesperson said.

The closure begins Monday at 10 p.m., PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.

The truck carrying what appeared to be a massive cylindrical object struck the Conrail bridge around 1:30 p.m. on the northbound side near the interchange for the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue, Rudolph said. No injuries were reported.

The northbound side was reduced to a single lane of traffic while Conrail personnel conducted an inspection and prepared a repair plan, Rudolph said.

Once the closure goes into effect, motorists will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue interchange, also known as Exit 26, and then turn right onto Aramingo Avenue and then turn right again onto Adams Avenue to take the ramp to I-95 north.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will be closed during the repair work. Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the I-95 north ramp at Adams Avenue.

The repair work will be performed by a contractor hired by Conrail.

Atlantic City Rail Line service between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended after the bridge strike.

NJ Transit said on its website that tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATCO and substitute bus service was being provided from Philadelphia to Cherry Hill.