Part of I-95 in Philadelphia is closed after truck hits bridge; major traffic delays on both sides of closure
A section of northbound I-95 will be closed for several days after a tractor-trailer hit and damaged a railroad bridge.
PennDOT said I-95 in Northeast Philly at Exit 26 near the Betsy Ross Bridge will be closed several days for repairs.
NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line service between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill is also suspended.
In June, another part of I-95 in Northeast Philly was closed more than a week when a gasoline tanker collided with a bridge on an exit ramp and caught on fire.
Northbound I-95 in Northeast Philly closed after truck hits bridge
A section of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia will be closed several days for repairs to a railroad bridge that was damaged by a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load earlier in the day, PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.
The truck carrying what appeared to be a massive cylindrical object struck the Conrail bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday on the northbound side near the interchange for the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue, Rudolph said. No injuries were reported.
Philly trash collection could be delayed by I-95 closure
Detour information for I-95 closure
Here is how PennDOT is detouring traffic around the I-95 closure in Northeast Philly:
Drivers on I-95 north are being directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue interchange, also known as Exit 26, and then turn right onto Aramingo Avenue and then turn right again onto Adams Avenue to take the ramp to I-95 north.
The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will be closed during the repair work.
Drivers are bring directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the I-95 north ramp at Adams Avenue.
– Rob Tornoe and Robert Moran
Atlantic City Rail Line service between Philly and Cherry Hill suspended
Atlantic City Rail Line service between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended after the bridge strike.
NJ Transit said on its website that tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATCO and substitute bus service was being provided from Philadelphia to Cherry Hill.