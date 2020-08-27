The demonstration came on the day a 17-year-old was arrested in the killings of two people during protests in Kenosha, and NBA teams boycotted playoff games in protest of Blake’s shooting. On Sunday, police shot Blake seven times in the back as he entered a vehicle with his children inside, leading to three nights of unrest in Kenosha and protests across the country. Blake, 29, survived but is paralyzed from the waist down and will need a “miracle” to be able to walk again, his family has said.