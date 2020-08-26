An anti-capitalist group called “Summer of Rage” has claimed responsibility for unrest that erupted near the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night, leaving windows smashed and prompting campus police to warn students and staff to remain indoors.
Roughly 60 people in black clothes and donning black masks began marching at Clark Park, near the intersection of 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m., campus police said. They quickly cut a swath of damage along 40th Street — building barricades, vandalizing several buildings and a marked Penn police car — before dispersing about 40 minutes later.
In their wake, several businesses were left damaged along 40th Street, including a university residence hall which was spray-painted with the “Nerds Call 911.”
Crews were seen clearing broken glass from the sidewalk and powerwashing graffiti on Wednesday afternoon.
A post that appeared Wednesday morning on Philly Anti-Capitalist, a clearinghouse for local anti-authoritarian and anarchist groups, and submitted by a person claiming to be an organizer of the demonstration declared the event a success.
“Over 45 people marched through the streets chanting and smashing windows of banks, business and developments,” the post read. “There was a surprising amount of destruction.”
It went on to describe demonstrators using barricades to elude police intervention and covering identifying tattoos and facial features to avoid detection by authorities.
The post said the group was marching in solidarity with Philadelphia sanitation workers, Black Lives Matter and protests in Kenosha, Wisc., over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old man seriously injured by officers Sunday as he leaned into his car Sunday in front of his children, the post said.
Other organizers involved in previous protests on behalf of those causes have disavowed property destruction in their pursuit of social justice goals.
Philadelphia and Penn police did not immediately respond to requests on the veracity of the post’s information.
But a group donning similar dark clothing and masks and also claiming to be associated with the “Summer of Rage” drew attention in 2017 after causing more than $100,000 in damage to new buildings and high-end cars in North Philadelphia.
Those demonstrators said they were marching against gentrification in the neighborhood.
Neighbors at the time described the masked demonstrators smashing windows, spray painting messages like “Leave!” on new buildings and throwing Christmas ornaments filled with paint. Two protesters were arrested after area residents surrounded the group and kept them penned in until police arrived at the scene.
No arrests have been reported in connection with Tuesday’s unrest.