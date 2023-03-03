Jay Scott Smith out at KYW Newsradio

KYW Newsradio anchor Jay Scott Smith has been laid off from his position at the station after four years.

Smith alluded to his layoff in a tweet on Thursday, writing that while “he’s had a lot of great days ... today ain’t one of them.”

Station owner Audacy confirmed Smith’s departure, as well as that of a digital content producer, in an email to The Inquirer on Friday. The company declined further comment.

Smith said that he was laid off on Thursday as part of newsroom cuts at the station, and that he was the only on-air talent let go. The layoff, Smith said, was unexpected, but he will miss his role as the station’s afternoon drive anchor.

“I loved what I did there. I loved working with all of the guys in that room,” Smith said. “I hate that it ended this way, and I wish I had gotten the chance to formally say goodbye.”

A Detroit native, Smith has been in radio for nearly two decades. He got his start in 2005 at WQHH-FM in Lansing, Mich., and has since worked for outlets including Detroit News, MLive.com, the Asbury Park Press, and TheGrio. He came to Philadelphia in 2015 as a reporter, anchor, and producer at WHYY, where he worked for three years.

He joined KYW Newsradio in 2019, and became the station’s afternoon drive anchor in late 2020. He credits former KYW brand manager Alex Silverman, who left the station last year, with giving him an opportunity.

Smith’s contract was due to be up in November, and Smith, 43, wasn’t sure if he would be sticking around at the station in the interest of “just doing something different.”

“This pushes me into doing something else,” he said.

What that something else is, though, Smith isn’t sure. He is open to working in radio or television in Philadelphia, and would love to return to sports reporting, where he began his career.

“If anyone is in need of this voice of mine, I would be happy to step in,” Smith said. “I’ve got plenty more to say.”