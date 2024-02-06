Widow of Pa. state trooper killed in I-95 crash files lawsuit against drunk driver and the bar that allegedly served her

The widow of a Pennsylvania state trooper who was killed by a drunk driver on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit against the driver, Jayana Webb, and a speakeasy that allegedly served Webb alcohol and marijuana that 2022 night before the crash that also killed another trooper and a civilian.

The 44-page complaint was filed Tuesday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court by lawyers representing Brittany Sisca, the widow of Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29. Trooper Martin Mack III, 33, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, also were killed.

Webb, who was 21 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty in November to three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and one count of driving under the influence. She was sentenced to 27½ and 60 years in prison.

Michael Walker, who represented Webb in her criminal case, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The lawsuit alleges that Webb was served alcohol and marijuana at Vibe Hookah Lounge, also known as Vibe Restaurant and Lounge, which operated illegally at 137 W. Chelten Ave. in Germantown. Vibe did not have a liquor license or permits to operate any type of business there, according to the complaint.

Vibe has since closed, lawyers for Brittany Sisca said.

The defendants named in the complaint include Darrin Bush and Charlene Bush, who presented themselves as the owners of the business in a sub-lease document, the lawyers said, as well as the property owners and others who allegedly have liability in connection with Vibe.

Also named as a defendant is Webb’s mother, Kimberly A. Henley-Dean. The tan 2014 Chevrolet Captiva that Webb was driving was registered to Webb and her mother, the complaint says.

The lawsuit lists a series of social media posts in which Webb repeatedly bragged about driving drunk, and the complaint names “JOHN DOE TWEETERS/TEXTERS,” leaving open the possibility that people who cheered or encouraged Webb through social media or other messaging could be revealed through discovery and be held liable.

Webb posted videos and photos on Instagram taken at the Vibe Lounge before the I-95 crash showing alcohol being served, the complaint says.

Just before 12:40 a.m. on Mar. 21, 2022, Webb was driving south on I-95 when her car was recorded moving at 113 mph by Troopers Sisca and Mack. They pulled Webb over, but then received a call about a nearby pedestrian on the interstate and left Webb to respond.

After the troopers let her go, Webb posted on Twitter: “Why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50 (followed by four (4) crying face emojis),” according to the complaint.

She then began driving again and posted again about being pulled over on Twitter,now known as X, just before striking Sisco, Mack, and Oliveras at 78 mph, the complaint says.

A forensic toxicologist testified in her criminal case that Webb’s blood alcohol content was 0.211, nearly three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash, and that there were active components of marijuana in her blood.

The complaint seeks at least $50,000 in compensatory and punitive damages as well as other for other costs.

At the time of her sentencing in November, Webb, now 23, of Eagleville, was seven-months pregnant and was allowed by Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott to stay out of prison until she gave birth, which was expected this month. She then will be allowed some bonding time with her child before beginning her incarceration.

Brittany Sisca was pregnant at the time of her husband’s death and has since given birth to a daughter, her lawyers said.