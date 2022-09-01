President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia Thursday night to deliver a speech in front of Independence Hall that will focus on threats to our democracy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November.

Here’s everything you need to know to either watch Biden’s speech or avoid traffic caused by his motorcade. You can also follow our live coverage of Biden’s brief visit to Philadelphia.

Time of Biden’s speech

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 6:50 p.m., and will travel by motorcade on I-95 to Independence National Historical Park. His speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., but it won’t last too long — Biden is scheduled to depart Philadelphia at 9:25 p.m. and be back at the White House around 10:30 p.m.

The White House said Biden would “talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

» READ MORE: Live coverage: Biden travels to Philadelphia

How to watch Biden’s speech

Biden is scheduled to deliver his speech outside Independence Hall in Center City. The event won’t be open to the public, according to the White House.

Both CNN and MSNBC are planning to carry Biden’s speech live. WHYY plans to air Biden’s speech live on the radio on 90.9 FM in Philadelphia as part of NPR’s coverage. You can also stream it live here, courtesy of NBC News:

» READ MORE: Biden and Trump visits have Pennsylvania elections back in the national spotlight

Road closures

Street closures along Chestnut Street between Fourth and Sixth Streets are already in place, as are closures from Sixth Street to Chestnut Street. Philadelphia police say Market to Walnut Streets will experience disruptions starting around 4 p.m.

Additional rolling road closures as Biden makes his way from Philadelphia International Airport are slated to be announced Thursday. Biden is scheduled to land in Philadelphia at 6:50 p.m.

More specific information about street closures is expected closer to Biden’s

This is a developing story. Check back for updates, or follow our live coverage of Biden’s speech.