It’s been a week since Denver Nugget Nikola Jokić won Most Valuable Player in the NBA and by now it feels like everyone’s said their piece, right? Wrong.

Philadelphia City Council has entered the MVP discourse. Council, which unsuccessfully debated a symbolic resolution to support a no-fly zone over humanitarian convoys in Ukraine, has quit weighing in on global conflicts for a lower-stakes debate dear to the hearts of constituents.

Like Nets superstar Kevin Durant, Council members say 7-foot center Joel Embiid was the league’s MVP this season.

Putting pen to paper, the Council unanimously voted Thursday to name Embiid MVP: “Most Valuable Philadelphian.”

Embiid, read the two-page resolution, has been “a dedicated team member of the Philadelphia 76ers for years.”

The document noted Embiid’s late entry into the sport and rattled off his ascension and career highlights. Council members did not mention this season’s embarrassing second-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. But the legislative body made sure to acknowledge Embiid’s Herculean efforts in this year’s playoffs, playing through a torn ligament in his thumb, a concussion, and orbital fracture.

The document made no mention of VORP or other bookish basketball statistics Jokić defenders tend to have on hand when making the player’s MVP case.

The resolution text also excluded mention of Embiid’s off-the-court contributions to the city, though it’s certainly worth noting the All-Star has used his celebrity to help Philadelphians, especially during the pandemic.

In addition to donating $500,000 to coronavirus relief efforts, Embiid was ready to step up and help at-will Sixers employees who were facing pay cuts. Embiid has also been active in supporting Philadelphia’s homeless, donating his 2021 All-Star earnings to local shelters and sponsoring a Sixers watch party at a local shelter.

Still, reactions to the resolution were swift and ran the gamut. Many saw the humor in Philadelphians failing to let a snub go and making up a participation award. “The process was worth it,” joked one Sixers fan. Our rivals, nay enemies, laughed at what PhillyVoice Sixers beat writer Kyle Neubeck described as “loser energy.”

Yet many Philadelphians wondered if the body didn’t have anything better to do. Between gun violence, poverty, our litter problem, and everything in between, some saw the honorific as a waste of time for Council.

But these resolutions come with the territory. Billy Penn analyzed more than 15,000 bills and resolutions spanning 20 years in 2019. Reporters found more than 16% of the legislation that Council introduced honored people and other do-good groups.

The jury is still out on whether the Embiid resolution is proof that the sickness that’s Sixers fandom has permeated the highest levels of government or that Council really could be using its time to address more pressing city issues.

For now, one thing’s for sure: Politicians will take any opportunity to pander to Philly sports fans who are known for getting team-related tattoos and using big moments, including college graduations, to dwell on team performances.

Look at U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who has just pledged to get us more Dollar Dog Nights at Citizens Bank Park.