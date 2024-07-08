Local 98 wants its longtime leader John Dougherty to pay up after his convictions for bribery and embezzlement

Local 98 has a message for its former leader, John Dougherty: Pay up.

The 5,000-member electrician’s union is asking a federal judge to order him and his former second-in-command, ex-union president Brian Burrows, to reimburse it for more than $1.5 million in legal expenses it says it incurred during the federal investigation that led to their convictions on embezzlement charges last year.

But Dougherty and Burrows, both 64, maintain they shouldn’t be stuck with the bill — at least not by themselves.

They say they didn’t approve many of those costs and that, if they should have to pay, their codefendants — five other union officials and allies who pleaded guilty to helping them drain hundreds of thousands of dollars from union coffers — should be ordered to shoulder some of that burden, too.

The dispute comes as Dougherty faces a sentencing hearing Thursday in which prosecutors are expected to urge a judge to put him behind bars for up to 14 years. The clash over how much he should have to repay only further underscores the growing rift that has erupted between Dougherty and Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the union he transformed over nearly three decades into the most politically powerful labor union in the state.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Monday. He said at Burrows’ sentencing last month he felt it was important that “the union get its assets back.”

In all, Dougherty, Burrows and their five codefendants have been convicted of stealing more than $600,000 between 2010 and 2016, which they spent on everything from home renovations, travel and pricey restaurant meals to more mundane purchases like groceries and home goods.

As each has faced sentencing so far, Schmehl has ordered them all to repay the union for what they stole. So far, those restitution payments have amounted to nearly $129,000 in reimbursements to Local 98. Once final restitution orders are entered against Burrows and Dougherty for the missing money, that total will likely grow to $591,000.

But the union maintains that sum doesn’t account for the hundreds of thousands of dollars they’ve also lost dealing with the investigation.

As soon as Local 98 became aware of the probe after a series of 2016 FBI raids, the union circled the wagons, its attorney William T. Josem said in recent court filings.

The executive board of Local 98 — on which Dougherty and Burrows both served at the time — and its apprentice training program voted to cover the cost of attorneys for those under investigation and potential witnesses who were members of the union and who might be called to testify before grand juries or at Dougherty’s eventual trials.

“But for their participation in the 2016 investigation, those attorneys’ fees would not have been incurred,” Josem wrote in a recent motion for restitution filed with the court.

Fees for those lawyers — as well as work by a team of attorneys and outside auditors responding to what Josem described as a series of “broad grand jury subpoenas for documents” — added up quickly.

For example, Dougherty’s daughter Tara Chupka — who at the time was working as in-house counsel for Local 98 — was summoned to meet with federal investigators multiple times during the course of the investigation. Dougherty recommended she hire John M. Pease, a white-collar defense lawyer from the Philadelphia firm Morgan Lewis, to represent her — a choice that resulted in a bill of more than $127,000, Josem said.

Likewise, legal representation for Local 98′s office manager, Lisa Ketterlinus, who testified for the government at Dougherty and Burrows’ 2023 trial, cost Local 98 nearly $132,000. Burrows’ son and fellow union member, Bryan Burrows racked up roughly $5,750 in legal expenses, according to union accounting.

In all, Josem said, Local 98′s efforts to ensure that its officers and employees had adequate legal representation throughout the probe cost it, its apprentice program, and its benefit funds more than $1.5 million, Josem said.

“Local 98 and its members, the victims in this proceeding, expended substantial sums in connection with the investigation,” the lawyer wrote. “Restitution for those sums clearly falls within the parameters” of what convicted defendants can be ordered to pay, he added.

Dougherty, who previously clashed with the union in a suit over how much its insurers should have to pay for his legal fees, has not yet responded to its restitution claims.

The litigation offered one of the first signs of a split between Dougherty and the union’s current leadership, led by business manager Mark Lynch, when it opposed his efforts to obtain compensation for his personal legal expenses from the union’s insurance policy.

But Burrows, who was sentenced to four years in prison last month, maintains he is accusing Local 98 of now looking to double dip. His lawyer, Thomas A. Bergstrom, contends Local 98 was already reimbursed for some of the legal costs of the investigation through a legal settlement with its insurer last year.

The details of that deal remain confidential. But in a filing in that case, Local 98 attorneys estimated its legal costs stemming from the investigation at $2.1 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.