City Council members, Ed Rendell, and others wrote to support Johnny Doc before his sentencing. Here’s what they said.

Hundreds of John Dougherty’s colleagues, family, friends, and neighbors have written to the judge who will sentence him Thursday for his bribery and embezzlement convictions. The 246 letters urge U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl to consider the immeasurable impact the former labor leader has had on his community and argue that a lengthy prison term would cause more harm than good.

The list of letter writers includes members of his union — Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers — a former governor, an ex-member of Congress, and other bold-faced names such as Sister Mary Scullion of project HOME, Termini Bros. co-founder Vincent Termini Sr., the city’s GOP chair Vincent Fenerty, Jr., and City Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Jim Harrity.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: With sentencing looming, labor leader John Dougherty asks for leniency citing his commitment to his union and community

Each spoke of Dougherty’s commitment to union workers, the city of Philadelphia, his family and, above all, his ailing wife, Cecilia, who suffers from a brain injury that requires round-the-clock medical care.

Here’s a look at what they had to say:

Edward G. Rendell, former governor of Pennsylvania and former Philadelphia mayor:

“I can honestly say that John has done so much good for the City we both love and its citizens. And he gained nothing for himself except the respect of so many.”

Sister Mary Scullion, cofounder of Project Home:

“John has continuously shown care and compassion for some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable citizens. He used his connections among the trade unions to provide much needed construction work at no cost to renovate a site for our city’s homeless population. His leadership made the project possible and served as an integral step in many people taking the necessary steps to obtain permanent housing.”

Sandra Schultz Newman, retired Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice:

“I found Mr. Dougherty to be fair, thoughtful and politically open-minded. He also has worked very hard for the City he loves and his family faces many challenges because of his wife’s profound disability.”

Mark Squilla, Philadelphia City Council member:

“I have known John since childhood as his brother and I were classmates, as were our siblings. … I have always been impressed by John’s dedication to his family and our neighbors. I know countless people John has helped with a myriad of issues, particularly employment. Many now have good paying jobs with benefits and contribute back to our community. John tried to resolve anyone’s personal matters as if they were his own.”

Jim Harrity, Philadelphia City Council member:

“During some of the toughest times in my life, including my struggle with addiction, John was a mentor and a friend. He never walked away from me, even when others did. His unwavering support played a crucial role in my recovery and success. It is not an exaggeration to say that I owe a significant portion of my current well-being to his guidance and encouragement.”

Jannie L. Blackwell, former Philadelphia City Council member:

“As a former member of City Council, married to a former U.S. Congressman, I will be eternally grateful for all his contributions to help us provide food, clothing and shelter to others who would not have been able to survive during all conditions of winter … He was a catalyst for change. He interacted with other unions who likewise contributed to others from all over our city and beyond.”

Lou Barletta, former U.S. Representative (R., Pa.):

“Mr Dougherty’s goal was always more jobs for Philadelphia and now his goal is being there for his wife. In all the years I’ve known him Mr Dougherty has always led with kindness to others.”

Alan L. Butkovitz, former City of Philadelphia controller:

“[Dougherty’s] leadership solved the unemployment problem in the trades. Hundreds have enjoyed a prosperous living standard because of him in a field that had always been precarious. He also relentlessly pushed for rigorous code enforcement in a city that had become tragically lax. John Dougherty is a very smart, energetic guy who has much to offer the Philadelphia community in his remaining years of life ... I hope the Court will be able to have him use his talents to help his family and community in his remaining years.”

Sean Dougherty, Dougherty’s nephew, son of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, and a Democratic candidate for state representative:

“My uncle is a good person, one of the best I know, along with my father. I am proud and honored to call him my uncle and I strive to continue his legacy of good. While we are all human beings and make some mistakes, I feel as though my uncle’s good deeds outnumber his mistakes … Please do not take him away from us, our family.”

Stu Bykofsky, retired Daily News and Inquirer columnist:

“In 2009 the [Variety Club children’s charity] fell into a death spiral after the Great Recession. It was in a $5-million hole, almost impossible to climb out of. John Dougherty returned for an unprecedented third term as president. There was nothing in it for him except risk - he could have been in the cockpit when the charity crashed and burned. He reached out to his friends, he called in come chits and probably wrote some others, and he single handedly saved the charity that went on to offer services to hundreds of children living with disabilities.”

Don Siegel, retired vice president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers:

“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, he organized volunteers in Philadelphia to gather critical medical supplies, food and equipment, and load up a couple of tractor trailers to send to NYC. He also organized a blood drive for the victims of 9/11. In the aftermath of [H]urricane Katrina John organized an event at the Phillies stadium to gather donations and critical supplies, including generators for the hurricane victims in New Orleans. He also arranged for tractor trailers to deliver the items to New Orleans … Time and time again John has answered the call of community service in the Philadelphia area and beyond.”

John J. McNichol, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center

“I became president [of the Pennsylvania Convention Center] in 2014 during a difficult time. The Center was not performing well and there were major customer concerns about the cost and performance of Union labor … John Dougherty stepped up and helped bring about meaningful changes … Put simply, John has been a great partner in making the PA Convention Center a world-class venue. His leadership and vision made our success possible.”

The reams of letters also feature dozens of endorsements from clergy, lawyers, childhood friends and Dougherty’s longtime South Philadelphia neighbors, all vouching for a family man they described as always putting others before himself — paying for funerals, organizing volunteer efforts, and working tirelessly to better his community.

“I love my neighborhood and thanks to Doc it not only survives but continues to thrive,” Dougherty’s 74-year-old former neighbor said in a hand-written letter. “I would have to write a book to explain how much good he has done for old timers like myself and young people like my grandchildren … Bottom line: John is a very good man that has done so much good in his life.”

Several discussed Dougherty’s personal intervention to assist Local 98 members battling substance use disorder.

“To put it bluntly, and with no exaggeration, John and his network saved my son’s life,” wrote the mother of one union member.

Another common thread among the letters to the judge: Dougherty’s unwavering care to his wife, Cecelia, who requires intensive medical care.

“[Dougherty] is the only one who knows and understands every nuance of her care because he has dedicated the past 6 years of his life to learning every detail involved in her life sustaining medical regiment,” wrote Christine Pluta, one of Cecelia Dougherty’s doctors. “It has become clear to me that, despite all of the skilled medical personnel involved in Cecelia’s care, her husband, John, is the reason she remains alive with quality of life.”

“My biggest fear,” wrote Dougherty’s younger sister, Maureen Fiocca, “is that not only does John get to hear his fate, but his wife, Cecelia will learn of her fate also.”

But in their own memo to the judge last week, prosecutors urged the judge to send Dougherty to prison for up to 14 years and had this to say about all the laudatory descriptions of his stature in his community: “No good deeds can outweigh the damage done by Dougherty’s betrayal of the members who paid his salary … the harm to the public’s confidence in government caused by his bribery of [former City Councilmember] Bobby Henon.”

» READ MORE: Prosecutors will seek up to 14 years for labor leader Johnny Doc at his sentencing next week on bribery and embezzlement charges

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Reading.