Man sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for murder of Josh Kruger

A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for the October fatal shooting of local journalist and advocate Josh Kruger, court records show.

The negotiated guilty plea for third-degree murder and related offenses was expected from Robert Davis, who killed the 39-year-old Kruger on Oct. 2.

Advertisement

Police said Davis entered Kruger’s Point Breeze home in the middle of the night and shot him multiple times before fleeing. Kruger was able to get outside and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was transported by police to the hospital, where he died.

Davis’s guilty plea Monday before Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Barbara A. McDermott also included aggravated assault and illegal gun possession for firing a gun at someone on a SEPTA platform in late September.

Davis’s lawyer Andrea Konow could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner acknowledged Davis’s sentencing, but declined further comment.

Police have said that Davis and Kruger had been in a sexual relationship, and that the killing was domestic in nature.

Davis’ mother and older brother told The Inquirer that the relationship between the two began years ago — when Davis was 15 — and involved sex, drugs, and abuse. They told The Inquirer in previous interviews that Davis said Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot him.

Kruger was well-known locally as a freelance journalist and advocate for the LGBTQ community, and people experiencing addiction and homelessness. He worked for the city, including the Office of Homeless Services, for five years.

His death shocked many in the Philadelphia area who knew and supported his work.

Davis became addicted to meth during his involvement with Kruger, Davis’s mother and brother said, and this exacerbated Davis’s ongoing mental health troubles. They said Davis told them Kruger often provided him with the drugs.