13 Juneteenth celebrations, concerts, and educational events in Philadelphia

Juneteenth is almost here, and Philadelphia is gearing up with a variety of celebrations to mark the occasion.

Named a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the day the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. The first Juneteenth was celebrated the following year in Galveston, and the holiday has since become recognized nationwide.

This year’s Juneteenth falls on a Wednesday, but Philadelphia-area museums, cultural organizations, and more will hold events throughout the weekend. Here are some ways the city plans to celebrate.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019. Before that, Black Americans have celebrated Juneteenth through community gatherings, live music, festivals, and holiday cookouts for generations.

Perkins Center hosts a family-friendly event with music and dance performances, poetry, community art-making, a bounce house, and Black-owned food vendors and businesses. This year will feature a commemorative planter created by the community.

⌚️ Sat., June 15, 2 to 5 p.m., 📍395 Kings Hwy, Moorestown, N.J. 08057, 🌐 perkinsarts.org

Johnson House, a National Historic Landmark and a stop on the Underground Railroad, hosts its annual Juneteenth Festival on June 15. Bring the entire family for a day of music, games, panel discussions, historic reenactments, and more.

⌚️ Sat., June 15, noon-7 p.m., 📍6306 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144, 🌐 johnsonhouse.org

A new festival featuring Pennsylvania Black-owned wineries, music, arts, and culture through wine tastings and exhibits. General admission is free, but wine tastings start at $20 for those 21 and over.

⌚️ Sat., June 15, 1-6 p.m., 📍121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com

Join for an hour of arts and storytelling followed by a live performance from poet and musical artist TAHIRA.

⌚️ Sat., June 15, 2-4 p.m., 📍9201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118, 🌐 woodmereartmuseum.org

This multi-event festival includes a concert in Fairmount, a pageant at the Constitution Center, a marketplace in Malcom X Park, and a music festival, featuring performances by the Urban Guerilla Orchestra and others, at 52nd St. and Larchwood Ave.

⌚️ Sun. June 16, all day, 📍multiple locations, 🌐 juneteenthphilly.org

Philly’s urban garden oasis is throwing its fourth annual Juneteenth party. Enjoy live performances from Jacqueline Constance, youth storytelling with Paul Best, free fruit, fitness classes, lawn games, and vendors.

⌚️ Sun., June 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org

Camden City African American Commission hosts a celebration of freedom and unity for the 22nd year at Farnham Park.

⌚️ Sun., June 16, 2 to 8 p.m., 📍1648 Baird Ave., Camden, N.J., 08103, 🌐 camdencounty.com

At the Shakespeare Memorial Park directly across the street from the Parkway Central Library, hear storytellers and vocalists perform songs about Philly’s Black historical legends. The event is cohosted by Karen Smith, lead percussionist and founder of The Karen Smith Experience and Sistahs Laying Down Hands Collectives, and the music department of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

⌚️ Mon., June 17, 5:30 p.m., 📍1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 libwww.freelibrary.org

Hear from Black voices of the American Revolution, learn about America’s first published Black female poet, and see an exhibit on Harry Washington, a man enslaved by America’s first president George Washington, at Philadelphia’s only museum fully dedicated to the American Revolution.

⌚️ Wed., June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 amrevmuseum.org

The museum invites hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play and other acts for a Juneteenth Block Party with free access to the museum.

⌚️ Wed., June 19, noon-5 p.m., 📍701 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 aampmuseum.org

Celebrate liberation and innovation with exhibits on the Black experience, special performances, and workshops.

⌚️ Wed., June 19, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 📍4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org

Learn the holiday’s history and the ongoing fight for liberation at Awbury Arboretums Francis Cope House. The event includes a Q&A led by Germantown Infohub’s Rasheed Ajamu. Folks will hear from speakers Gwen Ragsdale of the We Forget Slavery Museum, journalist Cassie Owens, and Juneteenth Festival Founder Cornelia Swinson. Dinner will be served as jazz musician Koof Ibi performs. Tickets are online for $55.

⌚️ Wed., June 19, 5 to 8 p.m., 📍1 Awbury Road, Philadelphia, Pa. 19138, 🌐 awbury.org

A multimedia performance by choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and poet Yolanda Wisher explores the impact of social dance. Party with five Philly-based artists at Christ Church Neighborhood House. Buy tickets for $20.

⌚️ Thurs. to Sat., June 20 to 22, 7:30 p.m., 📍20 N. American Street Fourth Floor Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 reemancipatedance.org