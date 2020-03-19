Both Kambel (who has never taken an art class) and his brother, Kantai (who is a gifted coder), have been diagnosed with autism, but instead of viewing autism as a disability, the Smith family has embraced it as a superpower. They’ve even created a narrative about the superhuman evolution of those with autism, whom they call Autisarians, and they are hard at work on an Autisarian nonprofit center in Fishtown, the opening of which has been delayed due to the coronavirus.