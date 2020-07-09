Organized by the Harrowgate Civic Association, demonstrators held signs that read “Send help” and “This protest is not about Black or blue lives, it’s about our children’s lives.” Over the roar of the El and a drumline, they passed around a megaphone to share stories about their fears and air frustrations about elected officials they feel are neglecting the area. They lamented substance use and sales in their neighborhoods, defecation in the streets, and used needles on the sidewalks.