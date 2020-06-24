Citing the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and protests spawned by the death of George Floyd, a federal judge on Wednesday pressed pause on his historic ruling last year that cleared the way for Safehouse, the nation’s first supervised injection site, to operate in Philadelphia.
U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh issued a stay of his original order, pending a review of that earlier decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
In doing so, however, he rejected almost every argument the Justice Department put forth seeking the stay, deciding instead that after months of societal and economic upheaval in the city now “is the wrong moment for another change in the status quo.”
“The nerves of citizens are frayed by fear and uncertainty,” McHugh wrote in his opinion. “Even if one assumes a flawless opening process, the operation of Safehouse would represent a significant change in how the city responds to opioid abuse, and such change would be disruptive.”
The decision Wednesday effectively kills any short-term plans Safehouse’s backers might have had to attempt another launch after their first try to open in South Philadelphia fell apart amid opposition from neighbors and members of City Council in February.
Government lawyers, led by U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, have appealed McHugh’s original decision declaring that the supervised injection site proposed by Safehouse would not violate federal law. The appellate court has not yet scheduled oral arguments for the case.
