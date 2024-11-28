‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Lisa Ann Walter brings holiday cheer to the Philly Thanksgiving Parade

Public “schoolteacher” Melissa Schemmenti was working on her day off.

Aboard the pirate ship float at the 105th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia was actor Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Schemmenti on ABC’s hit show, Abbott Elementary. Not letting the rain dampen her style, Walter sported a leopard coat over a black sweater and paired it all with a pirate hat, as she drew a heart in the air and waved and blew kisses to the crowd along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The coat quickly found a fan in 6abc anchor Alicia Vitarelli who said it “was giving her life,” as she stood in the rain, reporting on the parade.

Standing right behind a pirate statue, Walter — who Good Morning America weathercaster Sam Champion called “hilarious” and “a lovely person” — was joined on the float by her children.

“This year I don’t have to cook for them up because I am here. For the first time in 40 years,” she said.

Walter, a Maryland native, has long been embraced as an honorary Philadelphian. Not just because she carried a hip flask to the 2024 SAG Awards, but she is also a Dalessandro’s cheesesteak fan.

“You should have seen my hotel room — it was disgusting. I had half-eaten cheesesteaks and hoagies all over the place,” she told The Inquirer earlier this year.

Thanks to her Abbott role, the actor has also perfected her South Philly accent, which she said she learned from studying Bradley Cooper’s interviews. “I can’t tell you the number of hours, days, and weeks I spent making sure the accent was perfect,” she said.

Inside the 6abc studio, Walter joined parade livecast hosts Cecily Tynan and Rick Williams. “I’ve never felt more at home,” she said.

Unsurprisingly, the comic came with her own quips. When introducing Dancin’ on Air host Eddie Bruce’s performances with the No Name Pops musicians, Walter said the 1980s television dance music reality show was definitely something a “young Melissa Schemmenti would watch.”

Later when the Dunkin’ float with huge sculptures of their signature coffees rolled by, she said, “My character on Abbott needs a coffee cup that size. Lisa [also] needs a coffee cup that size.”

Walter’s time inside the studio was an affectionate affair with Tynan and Williams thanking her for coming to Philly for the holiday.

“I am grateful to be part of this city and its celebration,” Walter said, before heading to her hotel for some “turkey and a nap.”

“I’ll be back anytime you want me, Philly,” Walter said before signing off.