What to know about the northbound I-95 closure in Northeast Philly

Another portion of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia will be closed for “several days” as crews work to repair damage done to a railroad bridge by a tractor-trailer, according to PennDot.

No injuries were reported, said PennDot, and the damage appears to be much less significant than when a tanker truck crash caused a portion of I-95 to collapse near the Cottman Avenue in June.

Here’s what we know about the latest I-95 crash and closure, plus what it could mean for commutes:

What exactly happened?

A tractor-trailer carrying what appeared to be an oversized cylindrical object struck the Conrail bridge near the interchange for the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to PennDot. There were no injuries.

Immediately after, traffic on the northbound side of I-95 near was reduced to a single lane while personnel inspected the scene.

Where are the closures?

Northbound I-95 approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange is closed for the duration of repairs, as is the ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95. Both closures went into effect at 10 p.m. Monday.

Motorists are being forced off I-95 north at Exit 26. To get back on, they must turn right onto Aramingo Avenue, and then turn right again at Adams Avenue, where they will return to the I-95 on ramp.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the closure areas because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95, the alternate routes” and other nearby streets, said PennDot.

How long are the closures expected to last?

“Several days,” according to PennDot. The agency has not given a firm timeline for when we can expect the portion of the highway to re-open.

How can I get around the closure?

Traffic analysts are recommending that drivers use the same backup routes that got them through the summer’s I-95 closure.

Matt Bellman of 6ABC recommends getting off the interstate once you hit the Vine Street Expressway in Center City and heading north up Broad Street to Roosevelt Boulevard to head into Northeast Philly, while Fox29 is recommending Aramingo Avenue, Frankford Avenue, and Richmond Street for shorter trips.

PennDot said electronic message boards on Interstates 76, 276, and 476 will beam information about the closures and alternate routes.

What has traffic been like?

Both sides of I-95 saw major delays on Tuesday morning, according to Google Maps and PennDot traffic cameras. Southbound traffics was backed up through Exit 32 and northbound traffic was backed up to Fishtown as of 7:30 a.m.

What about rail service to and from New Jersey?

New Jersey Transit has suspended service on the Atlantic City Rail Line between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill.

Tickets and passes are being honored by PATCO and substitute bus service is running between the stations, according to NJ Transit.

Has anything else been effected?

Trash collection.

The Philadelphia Streets Department posted on X (formerly Twitter) that trash and recycling collection may be delayed “as a result of the rerouting of vehicles and traffic congestion along the I-95 corridor.”

“Many of our trucks utilize I-95 to transport materials to disposal and recycling centers,” the department said.