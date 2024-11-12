"Philadelphia City Council will begin hearings Tuesday on legislation intended to push forward construction of a controversial new $1.55 billion 76ers arena in Center City. Today's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and <a href=\\"https://phlcouncil.com/watch-city-council/\\" target=\\"_blank\\">will be streamed live on City Council's website. </a> <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/philadelphia/sixers-arena-approval-legislation-city-council-20241024.html\\" target=\\"_blank\\">City Councilmember Mark Squilla introduced 13 pieces of legislation last month</a> that are backed by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. Hearings are expected to last through December, and will include testimony from administration officials, members of the Sixers, and stakeholders both for and against the project. The Sixers are hoping lawmakers will approve the bills by the end of the year. The team's plan is to start demolishing the western third of the Fashion District mall in 2026 and begin construction of the new arena in 2028. Until then, the Sixers will continue to play in the Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by Comcast Spectacor and shared with the Flyers. The Sixers' lease expires in 2031. <i>— Rob Tornoe</i>"