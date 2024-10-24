City Councilmember Mark Squilla introduces bills to authorize the 76ers’ Center City arena plan as Chinatown protesters disrupt proceedings

Game on.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla on Thursday introduced 13 pieces of legislation that, if approved, would allow the 76ers to build a new arena in Center City, a controversial proposal that the team is hoping lawmakers will approve by the end of the year.

As the clerk read out the titles of the bills, scores of anti-arena demonstrators who had packed Council chambers disrupted proceedings by chanting “No arena” and by hanging a banner from the gallery reading “Say no to billionaires. Say yes to Philly.” Council President Kenyatta Johnson eventually had the protesters cleared from the chambers. Many were advocates for Chinatown who say the project will displace and disrupt businesses and residents in the historic neighborhood, which borders the proposed arena site.

“This is why I love America,” Johnson said before proceedings resumed.

The introduction of the legislation initiates a legislative process that will likely involve several days of high-profile committee hearings and tense public debates pitting progressives and advocates for Chinatown against powerful interests that support the project like the building trades unions. Council’s final session of the year is Dec. 12.

Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site between Market and Filbert Streets and 10th and 11th Streets, tweaked some of the nine bills and two resolutions proposed a month ago by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker after she endorsed the project following months of negotiations with the team. Squilla, for instance, removed authorization for the team’s plans to build a residential tower atop the arena, a move he has said came in response to feedback from Chinatown residents.

He also added two measures of his own. One would create a zoning overlay in Chinatown that is “intended to include affordable housing, protect small businesses, and implement use controls,” Squilla said in a statement.

The other would create a new special services district around the arena that could provide public safety, street cleaning and other services.

Squilla also said that in the future, he intends to propose a “cultural TIF,” a tax increment financing district that will “capture increases in tax revenues to reinvest in the Chinatown community.”

Those changes are unlikely to win over supporters of Chinatown who have been adamantly opposed to the arena since shortly after it was unveiled more than two years ago. More recently, the Washington Square West Civic Association came out against the project as well, meaning that no major neighborhood group that borders the project supports it.

Debbie Wei, a prominent Chinatown activist who was among those removed from Council on Thursday, said officials were ignoring a community impact study commissioned by the city in order to benefit the 76ers’ billionaire owners, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, and David Adelman, the lead developer on the arena project.

“One of the impact studies says that Chinatown will be diminished or destroyed,” Wei said. “I want to hear City Council discuss that. And they’re just moving straight to legislation. It’s a disgrace. ... This kind of fast-tracking to benefit billionaires on the backs of the people of the city of Philadelphia is unconscionable.”

Squilla has long said he would not move forward with the legislation needed to approve the arena if communities impacted by the project did not have adequate protections. He said Thursday morning that while additional protections may still need to be added, he had “come to a place where we feel comfortable enough that some of those are being addressed.”

“Now we can start the legislative process and the public hearing process to further enhance the ability to see if the arena can move forward,” he said, “and if it does, put further protections in place to help offset any impacts on the surrounding communities.”

A staunch ally of many of the unions that back the arena proposal, Squilla has long been expected to come out in favor of the project but has stopped short of explicitly endorsing it. On Thursday, he made clear he believes it should move forward.

“I wouldn’t introduce it if I didn’t think I could vote for it,” he said.

This is a developing story.

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed reporting.