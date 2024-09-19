These are the next steps for the Sixers arena, now that Cherelle Parker has endorsed it

Now that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has backed the Sixers’ $1.55 billion proposal to build a new arena in Center City, what happens next?

The short answer is a lot.

The project — and its corresponding legislation — has to make its way through City Council by the end of the year in order to stick to the team’s proposed schedule. After that, the western third of the Fashion District mall on Market Street, the site of the new area, would need to be completely demolished and rebuilt before players even come close to taking the court.

That process will take years — Joel Embiid could well be retired before the doors open on the yet-to-be-named arena, referred to now as 76 Place.

Here’s what fans and residents should know about the project and what to expect in the days and years ahead.

What happened Wednesday and what does it mean?

On Wednesday, Parker announced her support for the proposed arena in a video shared on social media, calling it a “historic agreement” and “the right deal for the people of Philadelphia.”

In the nearly four-minute video, Parker didn’t release details about the agreement between the city and the Sixers, one she called “the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philly mayor for a local sports arena.” She will unveil the legislation at a news conference Monday.

The video was shared as Parker met at City Hall with Chinatown leaders, who largely oppose the project.

The Sixers announced the project in July 2022 as a way to revitalize the Market Street corridor, which has seen a drop in office occupancy and transit ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sixers have estimated the new stadium would host about 150 events a year (about 50 additional events on top of the team’s game schedule), and Parker said the jobs and tax revenue it would create would be the “start of an unprecedented revival” of Market East.

Why are some residents opposed to the arena?

The most vocal opposition to the project has come from residents in Chinatown, many of whom fear the project will dramatically change their neighborhood and cultural identity.

The proposed stadium at 10th and Market Streets would be build on the doorstep to Chinatown, and the city’s economic impact study found half of small business in Chinatown would be negatively impacted by the proposed arena. The report also warned that while no housing would be torn down in Chinatown, the arena’s presence could cause indirect displacement through gentrification and loss of cultural identity.

“The community meetings were all just smoke and mirrors, said Chinatown resident Eric Lau. “I just want to make a big sign that says: Cherelle Parker doesn’t care about Asian people.”

Sports fans have also expressed concerns about the traffic and logistics of traveling to Center City to watch Sixers games. A recent citywide poll found 56% of Philadelphia voters oppose a downtown Sixers’ arena, while only 18% support it.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce echoed some of those concerns on 94.1 WIP Thursday morning, criticizing the Sixers’ ownership team for ignoring the wishes of residents and fans and strong-arming the city by threatening to move across the river to Camden.

“I’d prefer it stays in South Philly, unquestionably,” Kelce said.

What happens next?

The project now heads to City Council, which will have to approve the legislation needed for the Sixers to begin demolition work on the site.

The point person will be City Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed area. He has previously said the public would be able to see draft versions of the bills for 30 days before he officially introduces them.

The bills will then be sent to a committee that includes all Council members, where there will likely be multiple days of hearings that include public testimony. Council members go on a winter break Dec. 12, so if the goal is to have the project approved before the end of 2024, the bills would likely need to be voted out of committee the first week of December.

If and when City Council members approve the legislation, it would go back to Parker to sign into law.

So far, only four of the 17 Council members have taken public positions on the arena. Councilmembers Nicolas O’Rourke, Kendra Brooks, and Jeffery Young Jr. have opposed the project as currently proposed, while Councilmember Jimmy Harrity has come out in favor of it.

When is the earliest the new Sixers arena in Center City would open?

The Sixers have said the new arena could open for the 2031 season if City Council approves the legislation needed to begin the project by the end of this year.

If that happens, the team’s plan would be to start demolishing the western third of the Fashion District in 2026 and begin construction in 2028.

Until then, the Sixers will continue to play in the Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by Comcast Spectacor and shared with the Flyers. The Sixers’ lease at the Wells Fargo Center expires in 2031, and Comcast Spectacor has joined the Phillies in a plan to turn much of the Sports Complex into a fan district.

“Our door will always be open for the 76ers to join us in South Philadelphia if they ever conclude that is what is best for their team,” said Daniel Hilferty, the chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor. “Either way, we always want what is best for Philadelphia.”

Staff writers Jeff Gammage and Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this report.