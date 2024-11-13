City Council is expected to resume hearings on the proposed 76ers area in Center City at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The hearing will be streamed live on City Council's website. Officials from the Sixers are expected to testify about the $1.55 billion project today. The Sixers are hoping lawmakers will approve 13 pieces of legislation by the end of the year. The team's plan is to start demolishing the western third of the Fashion District mall in 2026 and begin construction of the new arena in 2028. Until then, the Sixers will continue to play in the Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by Comcast Spectacor and shared with the Flyers. The Sixers' lease expires in 2031. — Rob Tornoe