"<p>Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and members of her administration will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, where she is expected to unveil legislation needed to complete the Sixers' new arena in Center City.</p> <p>The news conference is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.</p> <p>Last week, <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/real-estate/commercial/sixers-arena-endorsement-mayor-parker-20240918.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Parker backed the $1.55 billion proposal</a> to build a new arena on a portion of the Fashion District at 10th Street and Market Street.</p> <p>The legislation will have to make its way through City Council, where opponents in Chinatown and elsewhere have pledge to continue their fight.</p> <p>If passed, the western third of the Fashion District mall on Market Street would need to be demolished and rebuilt before players even come close to taking the court.</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"