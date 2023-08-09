Made in America cancellation wasn’t due to a conflict with city officials

In the day after it announced the abrupt cancellation of this year’s Made in America music festival, music mogul Jay-Z’s production company has maintained its silence over why the annual event was called off three weeks before it was scheduled to take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

But it appears one potential explanation — conflict with City Hall — can be ruled out.

Mayor Jim Kenney in 2018 floated moving the festival off of the Parkway, prompting outcry from fans and Jay-Z. Kenney abandoned the idea, but news of the cancellation of this year’s event prompted speculation that the city was once again at loggerheads with the fest.

Two City Hall sources with knowledge of the festival’s planning, however, said the city had nothing to do with the decision by Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s company, to cancel.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The 2023 Made in America festival is canceled

In its announcement on Made in America’s social media channels Mondoay, Roc Nation, which produces the festival in partnership with concert promoters Live Nation, said the fest was cancelled “due to severe circumstances outside of production control.”

No further information has been given, and no responses were offered to requests for comment by the Inquirer to Roc Nation and Live Nation.

Concert industry observers have speculated that the cancellation was due to poor tickets sales or difficulties related to the recent lawsuit filed by three former dancers against Lizzo, accusing her of sexual harassment and allowing a hostile work environment.

But that speculation has not been confirmed or commented on by any of the involved parties. Lizzo has denied any wrongdoing and called the allegations “false” and “too outrageous not to address.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed reporting.