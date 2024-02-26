Man died after falling on SEPTA tracks, getting electrocuted at City Hall

A man died at SEPTA’s City Hall station after falling onto the tracks early Monday morning, the transportation authority confirmed.

The incident occurred before Broad Street Line service starts at 4:40 a.m. when a man “made contact with the energized third rail” and was electrocuted, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The man has not been identified, and it is unclear what caused him to fall.

“All we know is that he was by himself,” said Busch. “No one else was there.”

Shuttles were initially running between NRG Station and Girard Station on the Broad Street Line due to police activity at 15th and Market, and when service resumed, southbound trains skipped City Hall, according to social media posts from SEPTA.

Service had returned to normal as of 6 a.m., Busch said, but riders should expect delays throughout the morning.

This marks the third incident to occur on SEPTA within the last two days. A 20-year-old was shot on the BSL heading north from Hunting Park Station on Saturday night, and, just a few hours later, a man attacked another rider with a hatchet near the 8th and Market Street station early Sunday morning.

