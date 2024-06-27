For young adult male mentees, ManUpPHL believes real talk is the key to real help

Life is tough, and there comes a time when you need someone in your corner.

That simple idea is why ManUpPHL’s volunteer mentors were recently gathered around the conference table at their Center City office, eating pizza, checking on their mentees’ employment status, and sharing hard earned wisdom on how to build a good life.

Thursday, June 20 was the last session of the most recent cohort of ManUpPHL’s main adult initiative, Listening to the Streets, where participants ages 17 to 35 spend 24 hours together over three weeks sharing private vulnerabilities while learning practical life skills like budgeting and job interview techniques. All participants received a $15 an hour stipend and a job opportunity.

Advertisement

For the quiet-spoken Aquil Roberts, 27, the daily sessions not only meant a supermarket job at The GIANT Company but he says he also “Learned to open up and express myself.”

Real problems

In ManUpPHL lingo, the rap sessions are called Real Men/Real Talk, part of an authentic agenda where everyone is urged to unmask.

“I mess up. Now that ain’t great but it’s real life. I still make mistakes and I ask myself, ‘Why did I do that?’,” said radio host and Inquirer columnist Solomon Jones, founder of ManUpPHL, setting the conversational tone.

“Don’t feel like your life gotta be perfect. Take the guidance as you go through the ups and downs, twists and turns,” Jones advised.

“I hurt a lot of families. I inherited a drug business at a young age,” added mentor Gary Murray, who spoke of selling and using drugs along with the gun violence in his younger life and how he walked away from it all about 25 years ago.

He assured the five members of the latest cohort, “We can get over those times.”

“Don’t feel like your life gotta be perfect. Take the guidance as you go through the ups and downs.” Solomon Jones

At this final session, they also talked about what had been learned over the three weeks, including reviewing what they call the pillars of a strong life — integrity, trustworthiness, consistency, persistence, and character.

It was character that was in the spotlight but it wasn’t long into the conversation before it came under attack for not being the magic trait that makes things better, especially as it relates to the criminal justice system.

“It depends on the judge and at the end of the day our life is in their hands,” said mentee Syeed Woods, who bemoaned a system that can turn based on whether a judge is in a bad mood, regardless of your character.

With most of the mentors and mentees having been involved in the criminal justice system, no one disputed his analysis.

“Things are going to happen that’s unfair,” Jones said. “You are going to go through stuff.”

Jones said the key was using those painful experiences to help others.

Giving back

It’s been five years since Solomon Jones announced the formation of ManUpPHL at an event at Community College of Philadelphia, while the city was in the midst of a gun violence epidemic.

He promised ManUpPHL would offer jobs and guidance that would help participants move through life. He also said mentoring would be an essential part of the ManUpPHL curriculum.

“It’s a lot we have endured to get to this point,” said mentor Ben Moore, director of School Culture at Freire Charter High School.

Moore was referring to travails that come with life — the grief of losing loved ones, the difficulties of raising children, the ups and downs of marriage, and even aging.

“I’m coming to grips with being 55,” he told the group with a laugh before the conversation turned to the importance of health care and treasuring elders.

Gun violence decreases

Now, gun homicide numbers are drastically falling. According to a recent study by the Center for American Progress, Philadelphia’s decline was the most significant of any large city in the country.

While several organizations, including ManUpPHL, have been criticized for not being able to show cause and effect with their efforts, Jones is sure the group’s ongoing sessions have played a role in the decrease, and pushed back in his own column against the criticism.

“ManUpPHL did not serve as many men as we intended. That’s true, but it doesn’t tell the whole story...We did not fail to serve a certain number. We learned to help men and boys change their lives,” wrote Jones.

A gun violence study he conducted with Board Chair and Drexel University professor Brian Ellis, explores the lived experience of young men, asking the why gun violence persisted. Some of the recurring themes, according to the study, included trauma, family influence, a formal education that doesn’t lead to economic opportunities, and the lack of real-time engagement.

» READ MORE: A striking decline in shootings

The study concluded with suggestions such as developing resource connectors to provide effective help, working with corporations to create jobs for returning citizens, asking medical schools to develop community mental health, and getting the help of incarcerated leaders to help fight gun violence from inside prison walls.

These are ideas that Jones is putting into action at ManUpPHL.

Kenneth Day, ManUpPHL’s outreach coordinator, says the program will be available to participants whenever they need help.

Jones ended the evening with a reminder to the group to vote, and urged them to take advantage of the six free therapy sessions that come as a result of their participation.

“A lot of us are walking around with trauma and don’t realize it,” Jones said.

“A lot of us are walking around with trauma and don’t realize it.” Solomon Jones

And they were also urged to take their mentor’s numbers to stay in touch. “If you don’t hear from me, you’re suppose to call and sweat me,” said mentor William Hart, explaining that the mentees should hold their mentors accountable.

For the mentees, there was a palpable sense of pride for completing the program.

“Lots of folks start stuff but don’t finish,” mentee Dahnek Milliner said. “I was one of them.” That changed on that night, as he received his letter of completion.

Applications are now available for the next ‘Listening to the Streets’ cohort, which begins Aug 5.