A 19-year-old from Wilmington, Del., is expected to face federal charges in the carjacking of U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Delaware State Police said Thursday.

Josiah Brown was taken into custody along with four other teens on Wednesday night in Newark, Del., police said in a news release. State troopers and federal agents saw Scanlon’s 2017 Acura MDX — which had been stolen about six hours earlier in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park — on the 2800 block of Fashion Center Boulevard. The car was initially unoccupied, police said, but officers watched it and eventually saw the teens getting inside. The teens tried to flee as police approached the car, officials said, but all were eventually arrested.

Investigators believe that Brown “was involved in the armed carjacking in Philadelphia,” police said. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

Three of the other teens — boys ages 13 and 16, as well as a 14-year-old girl — were charged in Delaware with receiving stolen property, police said. Each was released to their guardians on $1,500 unsecured bond, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief, police said. Police said he was taken to the New Castle County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Authorities did not identify any of the younger teens, but said all were also from Wilmington.

Scanlon was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon shortly after finishing a meeting at FDR Park.

She and other elected officials had been meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park. As Scanlon walked back to her car alone on the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue around 2:45 p.m., she was approached by two armed men who demanded her belongings, according to her office and police.

She handed over her purse, personal cell phone, federal government cell phone, and personal ID. One of the suspects then drove away in her 2017 Acura MDX, while the other followed in what police described as a dark-colored SUV.

Authorities have not provided further details about the second person who may have committed the carjacking with Brown, or said what role Brown may have played in the crime.

It was not immediately clear if Brown had secured an attorney.

This is a developing story that will be updated.