Mike Missanelli out at the Fanatic

Mike Missanelli’s latest run at 97.5 The Fanatic came to an end Friday, just under a year after his return to the station’s airwaves following a surprise departure in 2022.

“Friday was Mike’s last day at the station,” said Beasley Media Group’s chief communications officer Heidi Raphael. “We are grateful for his contributions to the station and our listeners, and we wish him all the best.”

Missanelli had been helming the station’s midday slot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in large part alongside co-hosts Ray Dunne and Bill Colarulo. Dunne will serve as interim host with other contributors mixed in during the timeslot for the immediate future, Raphael said.

Colarulo, a lawyer-turned-radio-host, jumped to afternoons for a new show at the station — Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo — alongside NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Bottalico in June.

The circumstances of Missanelli’s departure were not immediately clear Friday afternoon. Neither station officials nor Missanelli immediately responded to requests for comment about the exit.

It is, however, about a sudden a separation as Missanelli’s previous departure in May 2022. That exit came after 15 year years on the air for the sports talker, which at the time Missanelli described as “surreal.”

After that departure, Missanelli made it clear he did not intend to retire, and said he was pushed out by station management, The Inquirer previously reported. He returned to the The Fanatic on Aug. 12 last year following months of rumors.

“The way I look at it now is, ... I had a two-year, three- month vacation. So I’m ready to return,” Missanelli said last year. “I miss talking to the callers.”