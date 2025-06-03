97.5 The Fanatic launching new afternoon show with Ricky Bottalico and a fast-rising newcomer

97.5 The Fanatic is replacing Tyrone Johnson from within.

Bill Colarulo, the lawyer turned sports talker who has partnered with Mike Missanelli since his return to The Fanatic in August, is jumping to afternoons to co-host a new afternoon show alongside NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Bottalico.

The show will also have a new title — Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo — and will include producer Sylvana Kelleher. It will also feature a number of regular guests, including NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Amy Fadool Kane and Andrew DiCecco, the station’s Eagles insider.

Unfiltered launches Monday, which happens to be Colarulo’s birthday.

“I learned a lot on this show, an had a lot of fun,” Colarulo said on air Tuesday. “I’m hoping to carry that over to the afternoon.”

The afternoon show will continue to simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Producer Connor Thomas, who has been filling in on the afternoon show, will move back to mornings.

Missanelli hinted at the move last week, telling a caller who praised the crew to not get used to the show. He’ll continue to host the midday show alongside producer Ray Dunne.

It’s quite a quick rise for Colarulo, who has been a host with The Fanatic less than two years after getting his start talking Philly sports at JAKIB Media.

“He has really hooked onto this sports talk thing in a very short time, making a very difficult adjustment into this world after giving up his law practice,” Missanelli said.

Program director Scott Masteller told The Inquirer Colarulo and Bottalico had good chemistry when they were on their air together. He also noted Colarulo’s main strength is his ability to connect with others, whether it’s listeners, members of the staff, or potential guests.

“Bill is really good at making people feel comfortable in what they’re doing,” Masteller said. “He’ll help us develop new talent for the future.”

The Fanatic plans to hire another host

While the station filled their afternoon slot, The Fanatic still plans to add another host to replace Colarulo along Missanelli.

Masteller said they received over 100 applications after advertising a on-air hosting position last month, and the next stage in their possess is getting that vacant spot filled.

“When we get that squared away, I’m feeling our lineup is going to be pretty good to compete and grow,” Masteller said, though he’s aware it’s unlikely they’ll topple 94.1 WIP in the ratings anytime soon.

“The thing I’ve learned in different markets I’ve been is find your lane and say in it,” Masteller said. “So we’re going to try to accent that and give us an opportunity to compete... Two sports stations can survive in Philadelphia.”

The new host will come as parent-company Beasley Media Group has gone through recent cutbacks, including forcing out WMMR veteran and former Preston & Steve co-host Kathy Romano.

Johnson left the afternoon show abruptly in April, though he said he knew the move was coming before the announcement. While Johnson remains under a noncompete clause, he has been able to guest host on NJ 101.5.