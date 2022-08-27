On their first date in February 2021, after dining at Tuna Bar in Old City, Paul Kimball told Sarah Keller he had to quickly grab something from his house before they headed to a nearby park.

What Kimball came back out with wasn’t a blanket or hand warmers (this was February in Philly after all), but a pint of Milk Jawn’s Troop Leader ice cream, a creamy concoction chock full of Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies.

Keller couldn’t believe that Kimball, whom she’d met online a month before, remembered her favorite flavor was mint chocolate chip and that he’d had it delivered to his house prior to their first date.

“I thought it was incredibly sweet that he had picked up on the fact it was my favorite ice cream and he planned ahead,” she said. “It was just one of the signs of his thoughtfulness, and an early sign of how wonderful he is.”

As their love grew, Kimball received the approval and affection of Keller’s dog, Stella (”She’s just as obsessed with him as I am,” Keller said), and the couple shared many more Milk Jawn pints together.

And so, when Kimball was ready to propose, he emailed Milk Jawn founder and CEO Amy Wilson, gave her the scoop on his impending engagement, and asked if she’d be willing to help.

“Oh my God, I was totally honored,” Wilson said. “I thought it was amazing.”

Working with Kimball and Milk Jawn’s label designer, Wilson created a custom pint called “Wife Jawn” with the flavor listed as “The Forever Flavor,” both of which were Kimball’s ideas.

Kimball requested an empty container, not only so the couple could save it, but also so he could use it as a red herring on the day he proposed.

On Aug. 14, Kimball, 31, convinced Keller, 33, to take a day off from renovating their recently-purchased house in Pennsport to go to Sea Isle City. As the couple was preparing to pack up after several hours at the shore, Kimball announced he’d brought along ice cream.

“Sarah said ‘There’s no way you have ice cream! We’ve been sitting here for five hours, there’s no way ice cream is in your backpack,’” Kimball recalled. “I pulled out the pint and handed it to her and while she was reading that, I used it as a distraction get down on one knee to propose.”

One thought ran through Keller’s mind: Oh my God it’s happening.

“I looked down and he was kneeling in front of me with his cute little face holding the ring,” she said. “He said some sweet things to me, I don’t remember what they were, and then he asked me to marry him.”

To answer your burning questions, dear reader, she said yes (c’mon, this isn’t a rocky road story) and no, she wasn’t disappointed that the container was empty.

“I don’t think anything could have disappointed me at that point,” Keller said. “But we did go to Ocean City after and got pizza and ice cream.”

On Sunday, Milk Jawn posted about the one-of-a-kind pint and Kimball and Keller’s engagement on its Instagram page, where the post has received almost 3,000 likes and has been sprinkled with 70 comments, ranging from “This is quite possibly the cutest thing I’ve ever heard” to “Another reason why I love Philly.”

“It’s our most-liked post out of everything we’ve ever posted,” Wilson said. “My husband took a little video of my phone lighting up over and over again with all the notifications.”

While the couple hasn’t set a date or location for the wedding yet, Keller said she knows there’s at least one must-have detail she wants on their big day.

“Prior to the proposal I’d talked about having ice cream at our wedding and now, we have to,” she said. “And if it can be Milk Jawn, all the better.”