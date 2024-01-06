Overbrook mother charged with 4-year-old’s murder

A weeklong police investigation into a child’s disappearance, spurred by a tip from a news outlet, has led to a 28-year-old woman being charged with her 4-year-old son’s murder.

The case first appeared on the radar of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit on Dec. 30, when it received information about a child who had gone missing in West Philly, Officer Tanya Little, a department spokesperson, said Saturday. (6ABC, in a report on its website, wrote that the news station had shared the tip with police.)

Relatives of the child’s mother, Dominique Bailey, told investigators that Bailey had allegedly claimed the boy had been struck and killed by a car, Little said.

Detectives, however, found no trace of such an incident.

Advertisement

On Jan. 4, Bailey was questioned by investigators at the Special Victims Unit headquarters, on East Hunting Park Avenue in North Philly. Police later searched a property on Reno Street near 38th in West Philly, and brought a man, whose name has not been released, in for questioning.

Bailey, of Lebanon Avenue near 67th Street in Overbrook, allegedly confessed on Jan. 5 to having been involved with her son’s murder, Little said.

The boy’s body has not yet been found.

The District Attorney’s Office charged Bailey with murder, abuse of a corpse, false reports, and endangering the welfare of a child. It was unclear Saturday if Bailey had obtained an attorney yet.

Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, said additional charges could be filed against Bailey and other individuals as the investigation continues.