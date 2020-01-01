Philadelphia’s infamous Mummers Parade begins Wednesday at 9 a.m., which means thousands of colorful and drunken participants and spectators will flood Broad Street from City Hall to Washington Avenue.
The festivities are expected to last until 6 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know to survive the day, from where to watch to how to get there.
This year’s parade will follow the same route as last year, beginning at 9 a.m. from the judging area at 15th and Market Streets and traveling south to end at Broad Street and Washington Avenue. If you want a good view, get to your viewing spot early with your lawn chair.
While the parade is free to attend, spectators can purchase bleacher seating in the judging area for $20. Tickets can be acquired at the Independence Visitor Center or by calling 800-537-7676.
If you’re enjoying the New Year from the comfort of your home but don’t want to miss the madness, PHL17 will stream the parade live on TV and online, or head to mrmummer.com.
If you miss the parade but still want to experience the Mummers tradition, head to South Second Street, known as Two Street, after dark — the performers gather and celebrate well into the night.
While participants perform all along the way, designated performance areas are scattered throughout the route for brigades to present choreographed routines.
- The first is at Broad and Sansom, where only the String Bands perform.
- The second is at Broad and Pine, where Fancies, Wenches, Comics, and Fancy Brigades perform.
- The final area is at Broad and Carpenter for all groups.
Many roads will be closed along the route, so it’s highly encouraged to use SEPTA for commuting to the parade. Buses around City Hall and the parade route will be detoured. Information regarding bus detours, alerts, and New Year’s scheduling can be found on septa.org.
Wear layers and bring some hand warmers; the weather is expected to be clear and sunny, but with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 29.
- 15th Street is closed to vehicles from Arch Street to Chestnut Street (from 3 a.m. until the parade is over).
- Market Street is closed to vehicles from 15th Street to 16th Street (from 3 a.m. until the parade is over).
- Broad Street is closed to vehicles from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue (from 7 a.m. until the parade is over)
- No vehicles will be allowed to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.