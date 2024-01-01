The 2024 Mummers Parade drew old fans and new and even included a sparkly homage to the undazzling Eagles

Clad in neon-green tights and silver sneakers, a phalanx of extraterrestrial beings gathered to dance in the street outside Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Music from the Star Wars cantina scene blasted from loudspeakers. And with that, the 2024 Mummers Parade was underway.

With temperatures reaching the mid-40s under cloudy skies, thousands of spectators turned out Monday for the city’s zany New Year’s Day tradition.

Some things have changed over the years — Golden Sunrise, the club with the dancing green aliens — has for years been the sole remaining member of the event’s Fancy Division. But their members seemed to dance and strut with the energy of multiple clubs.

After the opening alien number came a series of individual performances from Golden Sunrise club members. Chuck Bonfig, 60, of Havertown, and grandson Teddy Hoffmann, 4, wore sparkly Eagles jerseys and danced to the sounds of center Jason Kelce singing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

“We keep it alive,” he said afterward.

Bonfig, who sported Kelce’s number 62 on his jersey, was referring to maintaining the Mummers tradition, which is more than a century old. But he acknowledged that he could just as easily have been talking about keeping the faith for the football team, despite its recent woes.

“This morning, I said, ‘Hey, does anyone wanna switch costumes? I’m afraid we’re gonna get booed today.”

No boos could be heard. The bleachers in front of the performance area were packed, and crowds gathered three or four deep on the sidewalk around City Hall.

They included repeat spectators as well as first-timers such as the Espinal family of North Philadelphia.

“I was born and raised in Philly but I’ve never been to the Mummers Parade,” said Maggi Espinal, who came with her husband, Yesri, their daughter, Violet, and son, Eli. “I thought it would be great to do as a family.”

Violet was captivated by the performers decked out in colorful feathers and sequins.

“I love it!” she said. “Feliz año nuevo!”

Then suddenly — a cold-weather emergency. “My lips are dry!” she announced.

Fortunately, despite being a first-time attendee, the 4-year-old was wise enough to come prepared for just such a mishap. She whipped out a tube of lip balm tinted in the same color as her first name, and carefully applied some before turning back to watch the action on Market Street.

Another parade newbie was Nick Jones, who moved to Philadelphia last year from the much colder environs of Ithaca, N.Y., and thus had no issues with the cold.

“This is very tolerable,” he said.

Jones, who lives in Fairmount, pronounced the event “fun,” though he seemed a bit nonplussed by the phenomenon of the Wench Brigades, clad in satin skirts and brandishing tiny umbrellas.

Later came performers in the Comic and String Band Divisions. Nearby in the Convention Center, the Fancy Brigades performed their usual elaborate choreographed numbers in front of theater-quality sets.

Membership in the Mummers has dwindled in recent years, amid occasional controversies over performers in racist costumes.

But this year saw some new performers. Among them was the Caribbean-themed band Kaos Mas Carnival, which marched at the invitation of Golden Sunrise. The two groups first performed together last year at a different event, the Caribbean Heritage Festival at Reading Terminal Market, according to the Philadelphia Citizen.

Robert Sergi, a Golden Sunrise member who helps make the club’s costumes and coordinate logistics, nodded admiringly at the Kaos marchers clad in festive yellow.

“It is so great to have them,” he said.

Along with new performers and spectators were plenty of parade veterans.

Among them was Alan Alullo, 36, who said he has been to 34 parades — every year since he was 2.

During the early years, he came to watch his grandfather march. Now he comes with his wife and, on Monday, three of their four children, ages 8, 10, and 15.

Alullo and his family came fully prepared for a day outdoors in January, armed with an array of blankets and a bag full of snacks.

“It’s always a great time,” he said. “You’re down here with your family, making memories.”