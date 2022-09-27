A North Philadelphia junkyard fire Tuesday disrupted SEPTA’s regional rail service and prompted the city’s Department of Public Health to warn residents to stay inside. The blaze also affected some Amtrak rail service.

SEPTA service on the Trenton and Chestnut Hill lines was suspended Tuesday evening, said spokesman Andrew Busch, and other lines were delayed about 20 minutes.

It was unclear how much the fire had fouled the air.

While the health department said that “no specific hazardous substances have been identified,” it issued its warning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Several cars were reported to on fire at the site, at Sedgely Avenue and West Venango Street.

The health department said it had sent inspectors to collect air samples “to assess air quality and the potential for any threat.”

It said, “The air may be potentially hazardous for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, people who are pregnant, and those with respiratory diseases or heart conditions.”

Amtrak reported that at least two Northeast Corridor trains were being held up because of the fire, which broke out during the afternoon.