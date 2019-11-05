But officials and the community have also come together to repair the street that was riddled with gunfire. The house of the standoff is now boarded up; representatives from the city’s Community Life Improvement Program painted its exterior with a bright blue door. There is a detailed, almost whimsical, painting where the windows used to be — curtains from candles on the windowsill, a bright light shining in a dark room. There was a block party last month where kids played pickup basketball with police officers. The repairs were the next step.