Plenty of folks across the city Tuesday didn’t know about insurgent progressives from an independent party hoping to oust Republicans from City Council or the one competitive Council race in the city’s 10th district. They hadn’t heard about the incumbent councilman in the Riverwards — that would be Bobby Henon — who is under indictment but will probably win a third term easily; at last count, his Republican opponent’s campaign had $173 on-hand. And they didn’t care that Mayor Jim Kenney was up for reelection and expected to once again win by a huge margin.