Four Overbrook High School students were shot Wednesday morning near the school, just after they were dismissed early for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Following early dismissal, four students were outside of a store a block away from the school when a gunman opened fire. PPD arrived and is leading investigation. As of now, it appears that all of the students involved sustained non-life threatening injuries,” said School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Marissa Orbanek.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m. near W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue. Overbrook High School dismissed three hours early in observance of the holiday.

Victims include a boy who was grazed in the left shoulder, and a girl who was shot in the left thigh and shoulder, according to reports. Information about the other two victims was not immediately available.

All four victims were taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.