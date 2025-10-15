All PATCO service suspended as Philly commuter issues continue

Philadelphia-area commuters are experiencing a double-whammy of transportation problems this morning with PATCO and SEPTA issues.

As of 8:30 a.m., all PATCO trains heading in and out of Philly are suspended due to an unspecified power issue from PSE&G, the transportation agency announced Wednesday morning.

It is unclear when service will be restored. Crews are currently working to restore power, but there is no estimated time for services to be back up and running.

Neither PATCO nor PSE&G immediately responded to requests for more information.

PATCO is encouraging riders to turn to alternate forms of travel. NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATCO tickets.

The issues come as SEPTA Regional Rail riders continue to face delays and cancellations due to an emergency order requiring the agency to inspect all it’s aging Silverliner IV cars.

On Wednesday, trains on the the Chestnut Hill Line and West Trenton Line were forced to bypass stations due to capacity issues. There were also mechanical issues plaguing several lines during the morning commute.

“That is what decades of disinvestment look like,” Madison Nardy, director of the 215 People’s Alliance, told reporters Tuesday as part of a protest of the Pennsylvania’s failure to properly fund mass transit.

The state budget is more than three months overdue, and there is no sign of a deal on funding SEPTA and other mass transit agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.