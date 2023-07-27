Pat’s King of Steaks sued over fatal 2021 shooting

Pat’s King of Steaks should employ private security to protect its customers — and doing so could have prevented the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man killed during an argument outside the iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant in 2021.

That’s what’s argued in a lawsuit filed this week by the family of the man, David Padro Jr., in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

The suit claims Pat’s management knew it had a history of unruly patrons and that security could have intervened to save Padro’s life.

A spokesperson for Pat’s King of Steaks declined to comment when reached Thursday.

What happened to David Padro Jr.?

The lawsuit comes several months after a 37-year-old Reading man plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm for shooting Padro once in the chest outside the restaurant as the two men brawled over a parking spot on July 22, 2021.

A 38-year-old woman, the man’s girlfriend, plead guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment for striking Padro with a metal container shortly before Burkert shot him.

Initial reports suggested that Paul Burkert shot Padro after a dispute over the Eagles and the New York Giants.

Video footage taken from nearby surveillance cameras, however, shows the spat began after Padro’s vehicle pulled up to a parking spot outside Pat’s and bumped into Burkett’s van around 12:45 a.m. that morning.

Burkert, who’d been in line ordering food, approached Padro and the two exchanged terse words. Burkert then walked to his van and returned to the argument. Padro, at that point, charged Burkert and put him in a headlock.

During the scuffle, Burkert pulled a 9mm firearm from his waistband and fired once into Padro’s chest, sending him stumbling into Ninth Street.

He was pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson University hospital shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Why is Pat’s King of Steaks getting sued?

The Padro family lawsuit alleges a Pat’s employee working at the counter overheard the argument, including when Burkert was “blowing [Padro] a kiss and grabbing his crotch” and chose to ignore it.

The lawsuit suggest that Pat’s was aware of violent conflicts between its patrons, often intoxicated, in the late night and early morning hours.

Lawyers drew connections between Padro’s killing and two other incidents that took place outside of Pat’s, including the nonfatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man outside of Pat’s from 2016 and a nonfatal shooting from 2020 when a man fired several rounds into the air.

They seek at least $50,000 in damages.

“David Padro, Jr. was a 22-year-old high school graduate with no criminal record and a bright future ahead of him,” a spokesperson for Padro’s attorneys said. “He is greatly missed by his parents, David Padro Gonzalez and Enidza Martinez, and siblings.”

Padro’s family will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with lawyers from the Center City law firm Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP.