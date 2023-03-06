Two people pleaded guilty over a fatal shooting outside Pat’s King of Steaks in 2021

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to participating in a fight and a fatal shooting outside Pat’s King of Steaks in 2021, a crime in which a 22-year-old man was killed over a dispute about a parking spot.

Paul Burkert, 37, of Reading, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm for fatally shooting David Padro Jr. outside the iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop during the melee.

Burkert’s girlfriend, Jamie Frick, 38, of Newmanstown, pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment for striking Padro during the fight, just moments before Burkert pulled a gun and shot Padro once in the chest.

The pair will be sentenced in June. Frick’s lawyer, Brian McMonagle, said she was expected to receive a sentence of probation for her role in the brawl, which had initially attracted national attention over incorrect reports that it had been motivated by an argument over the Eagles and Giants.

The dispute — which was captured on video — began around 12:45 a.m. on July 22, 2021, when Padro pulled into a parking spot outside Pat’s and bumped his car door into Burkert’s van.

Burkert, who had been in line to order food, began exchanging words with Padro, then left to retrieve something from the van, according to video and testimony from a preliminary hearing in 2021. The two men continued arguing when Burkert got back into line, and Padro ultimately charged at Burkert, knocking him into a wall and later placing him into a headlock.

As the fight continued, Frick hit Padro in the head, causing Burkert to break free. Burkert then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Padro in the chest.

Padro stumbled and collapsed onto Ninth Street, while Burkert and Frick got back in the van and drove off.

Burkert surrendered to police near Independence Mall, while Frick was arrested several days later.

Burkert’s attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said Monday that he’d been prepared to take the case to trial and argue that Burkert — who had been facing first-degree murder charges — had fired in self-defense. But Burkert was barred from legally possessing a firearm due to a previous drug conviction, making a plea to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter the most prudent decision, according to Peruto.

Padro’s father, David Padro Sr., said Monday that the killing “took something from me that I can never get back.”

“It’s just been devastating,” he said of his son’s death. “My whole life changed. My family’s life changed.”

The elder Padro said he plans to address Burkert at sentencing about the depth of the loss, even though “it still will never bring [his son] back.”

“What [Burkert] did,” Padro said, “it’s always going to be a painful thing.”