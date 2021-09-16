A man was killed outside Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia, in what police believe may have been an alcohol-fueled, post-soccer match brawl, according to multiple reports.

The incident began at about 2:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of E. Passyunk Avenue, according to police, near the famed cheesesteak spot.

Police told reporters on the scene that an argument between two groups of people escalated into a fight, and the 28-year-old victim was beaten over the head with a trash can lid.

“Our preliminary information was these individuals may have been spectators at a soccer game,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The Philadelphia Union lost on their home turf in Chester Wednesday, falling to Club América’ in the Concacaf Champions League semi-final, though it has not been confirmed that the people involved were at that game.

There was likely alcohol involved in the fatal confrontation, Small said.

“Sometimes when alcohol is involved, there are fights. We’ve been here in the past for fights,” Small told reporters. “Normally, these are well run businesses that are quiet safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, every once in a while, you get a fight that escalates into violence.”

According to police on the scene, two others were hurt in the melee, including a man in his 60s. The suspects, according to police, fled in a white SUV.

This the second time someone has been called at Pat’s in the past two months. In late July, David Padro Jr., 22, was fatally shot outside Pat’s King of Steaks, where he had stopped for a bite. His father said Padro, of Camden, was in Philadelphia with his girlfriend to go to a nightclub when they stopped to eat and an argument broke out among patrons.

Paul C. Burkert, 36, was charged with murder, as well as illegally possessing a gun, in Padro’s death. Burkert’s girlfriend, Jamie E. Frick, 36, of Newmanstown, Lebanon County, was also arrested.