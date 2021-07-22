One man is dead after an overnight shooting at the popular Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday after two men got into an argument while waiting in line for food at 9th and Wharton Streets. According to Pat’s manager Tom Francano, the two men were fighting in part about football — one was an Eagles fan, and one was a Giants fan.

The situation escalated, and the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the torso, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

“According to witnesses, they only heard one gunshot,” Small said.

The shooter fled, but was later arrested outside Independence Hall in Center City. The 23-year-old victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Pat’s closed for several hours while police investigated the scene, but later reopened Thursday morning.

“My employees are pretty shaken up,” said Pat’s owner Frank Olivieri. “I don’t understand what goes through peoples’ minds... It’s a fricking tragedy when anyone dies senselessly.”

Another overnight shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on the 5600 block of Warrington Avenue left one man dead, according to police. Small told reporters that shooting suspect is also in custody.

“It actually was a very quiet evening the last few hours Wednesday into Thursday,” Small said. “It was unusually quiet for a July nice summer evening, but all of a sudden we saw some gun violence.”

At least 312 people have been slain in Philadelphia this year, according to police statistics — a 34% increase compared with the same date last year, and more than were killed in all of 2016. Over 1,200 people have been killed or wounded in shootings citywide this year.

On average, 10 people have been shot a day in Philadelphia in July through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of city crime data. Twenty-five people were shot on Monday and Tuesday alone, and two teenagers were fatally shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.