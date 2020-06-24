The Philadelphia Museum of Art, closed since March and its budget decimated by the pandemic-induced shutdown, is moving to cut more than 100 jobs from its staff through furloughs, voluntary departures, and possibly layoffs.
The furloughs will go into effect July 6, museum officials told employees during a Zoom meeting Wednesday morning. Some furloughed employees will be recalled as operations ramp up, they added. A buyout package will be offered to furloughed and non-furloughed employees in most museum departments.
Additionally, more than 50 vacant positions will not be filled, the museum said.
If enough cuts are not achieved by the “voluntary separation package” agreements, administrators said, layoffs may be necessary.
Amounting to more than 20% of its staff, the projected cuts represent the most sweeping employee reduction since at least the early 1990s, when the city teetered on the brink of bankruptcy and the museum lost city funding for 80 municipally funded security guards,
In the wake of the great recession, in 2009, the museum cut 30 staff positions as financial markets plummeted. The museum’s endowment stood at $497 million at the end of 2019.
Museum administrators said Wednesday that the prolonged coronavirus-related shutdown has savaged admissions, retail sales, food services, and special events income.
The budget for fiscal 2021, which goes into effect July 1, stands at $49 million – with a $6.5 million gap between revenues and expenses that administrators say can only be closed by shedding employees. The upcoming budget has already trimmed from the current $60 million figure.
The museum leaders expect to reopen, in a modest way, later in the summer, with visitation hovering in the 40-50% range initially.
For the first three and a half months of closure, the museum has avoided outright layoffs, making do with a combination of salary and expense reductions.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.