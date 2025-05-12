Philadelphia arts outlet, Artblog, is closing after 21 years

After 21 years of highlighting underknown artists and gallerists in Philly‘s robust creative scene, the independent arts outlet, Artblog, will shut down on June 6.

Artblog cofounder Roberta Fallon, 76, has decided to step down , executive director. That, paired with the publication’s financial constraints, is forcing the publication to shutter its Center City office and website.

Despite limited funding, Fallon said the Artblog has operated effectively within its “$100,000-a-year” budget, funded by various grants, which mostly goes toward paying writers and a part-time managing editor. Fallon works both as the lead editor and executive director, entirely without pay.

Given the demands of her role, and the organization’s inability to pay someone to fill it, Fallon said, ultimately made for a “bad business design” in the long run.

“If you take me out of the equation, they have to replace me with someone paid, and that’s not possible at this point, especially in today’s financial climate,” she said.

Last week, Fallon notified Artblog’s 4,600 subscribers and the larger arts community about the disheartening news.

Among the outlet’s list of longtime readers is Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, who said she’s “crestfallen” by its ceasing of operations.

While other mainstream outlets were covering big-name artists and long-standing institutions, Golden said Artblog kept their “ear to the ground” and shined a light on alternative art spaces.

“They were tireless in their advocacy for artists, and that came through with the things they wrote about and presented at Artblog. They did their work with so much integrity, and Artblog will be missed.”

Before launching Artblog together in 2003, Fallon and fellow artist Libby Rosof reviewed shows and wrote artist profiles for local publications, including Philadelphia Weekly.

Their years of journalistic experience, combined with their insight into the city’s creative enclaves, revealed how many stories were left untold. The two decided to start an online blog.

Their mission was to spotlight “marginalized” artists and gallerists, particularly women of color and LGBTQ creatives, whose work went unnoticed by larger publications. And through the decades, Rosof said the two founders’ goal was deftly executed.

“I feel like we created a picture of a special time in Philadelphia’s art world when it was blooming,” Rosof said.

Following Rosof’s departure from Artblog in 2014 due to personal reasons, Fallon stepped in as the sole director. She continued to expand the publication’s coverage and recruited hundreds of freelance writers, most of whom were artists themselves.

“I think we have touched base with every major arts organization in Philadelphia at one point or another, and many of the smaller ones,” Fallon said. “We became part of the arts economy.”

Artblog was recognized for excellence in arts coverage by Art in America in 2005 and 2007. And after establishing the site as a nonprofit in 2010, Artblog received grants from the Knight Foundation, the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, and other organizations to launch community programs.

The only regret, Fallon said, is that she couldn’t pay her writers and cartoonist more.

But now with Artblog’s closure, Rosof said, “We leave a big hole because of our quantity, quality, and clarity.”

Fallon, however, is confident newly formed platforms like Teleporter and Orange Crate, run by former Artblog contributor Logan Crier, will continue to “beat the drum.”

“The community fills itself,” she said. “The Philadelphia art scene is a community that has the potential to band together and make things better for each other, and for the whole.”

That attitude, Fallon said, is vital now. With the closing of UArts and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts discontinuing its degree programs, along with the recent peel back on federal arts funding, the Philadelphia arts community is in a critical condition.

But, given the grit and resilience of the city’s artists, she’s optimistic of the outcome and the city’s future.

Fallon’s shoes, Rosof said, are nearly impossible to fill, but the longtime former director said she’s open to see another visionary take over the Artblog brand, as long as they are dedicated to “revealing the unrevealed.”

For now, the cofounders are looking to find a steward who can archive the 21 years of work the pair did with their staff, editorial board, and dedicated contractors.

Ideally, Fallon said, a group will come forward to maintain the Artblog website, and make any technological changes necessary to keep all their stories intact.

“We have a gold mine,” Fallon said. “It’s a treasure what we have covered in 21 years. It’s been all kinds of artists of different shapes, sizes, colors, denominations, and materials. It’s all available.”