City Council is preparing for budget negotiations with Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to stretch into Thursday evening as lawmakers and Kenney hope to finalize a deal over spending and taxes for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“This could be a marathon session,” Councilmember Derek Green, who chairs the Finance Committee, said Thursday morning. “I don’t think there’s consensus.”

Green said reaching a deal has been more difficult this year because Council is meeting remotely.

“It was a lot easier [while meeting in person] to get a sense of where people are, but because of the pandemic, we’re all remote,” he said.

The administration is hoping to win over at least nine members, a Council majority, to support Kenney’s proposal to resume small annual cuts to the wage and business tax rates that were paused during the coronavirus pandemic.

While enacting significant tax cuts this year appears to be off the table, proponents of Kenney’s plan hope that even small reductions would send a positive signal to the business community as Philadelphia reopens.

Council’s more progressive members are critical of reducing revenue that could be used to fund pressing needs, especially violence prevention programs. Because the tax and spending bills are separate pieces of legislation, opponents of the tax cuts could vote against those measures while still voting for the main budget bill, which details spending.

In the middle are members like Green, who said he’s skeptical of making a significant cut in the wage tax this year, but would like to see a business tax cut designed to aid small and minority-owned businesses.

“Why don’t we do something that really grows jobs?” Green said, contrasting such an approach with a symbolic wage tax cut.

In addition to Kenney’s proposed tax cuts, Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker is pushing for a bill that would cut the parking tax in exchange for a promise from the industry to increase wages for workers.

Parking lot owners say the measure would help boost an industry that was particularly hard hit by the pandemic and that saw a tax increase last year.

Critics of the proposed tax cut ― which would lower the parking levy from 25% to 17% — say it’s a giveaway to a handful of large lot owners and note that the wage increase promises are unenforceable because they cannot be written into the law.

To address those concerns, Parkway Corp. and Brandywine Realty Trust, two major Center City lot owners, on Monday night reached an agreement with two unions, POWER and Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, detailing promises for employees.

The companies are vowing to raise average wages from $11 to $13 per hour to $17 to $19 per hour by 2024. They also promised to offer 401(k) retirement plans and health insurance, and provide eight paid sick days and seven paid holidays, in addition to one to four weeks of paid vacation, depending on seniority.

“We want to demonstrate how targeted tax cuts can lead to real improvements for workers and create a model for building up Philadelphia in the post pandemic era,” the four organizations said in the agreement. “Potentially thousands of workers will rise out of poverty through this collective effort.”

Kenney’s proposed $5.18 billion budget would use an infusion of federal stimulus money to return the city to pre-pandemic spending levels, by restoring some services cut last year, reducing wage and business taxes, and borrowing money for large projects.

The budget and tax bills are pending in Committee of the Whole, which met briefly Thursday morning before recessing until 4 p.m. In the meantime, Council will hold its regular Thursday meeting, and leadership will attempt to work through differences with the administration and other members behind closed doors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.