After a marathon negotiating session that ended shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration and the largest union for city workers reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract that gives employees annual raises, a significant boost to the union’s healthcare fund, and paid parental leave for the first time ever.

In each of the first two years of the contract, workers in American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 — which represents 9,500 blue-collar employees such as sanitation workers and correctional officers — will receive raises of 3.25%, according to union president Ernest Garrett, who shared details of the agreement. In the third, their pay will go up another 2.5%. The workers will also receive a $1,200 bonus at the start of the contract.

The city’s contribution to the union’s health care fund, meanwhile, will increase from $1,194 per employee per month to $1,500. And the inclusion of four weeks of paid parental leave is a first for the union, according to D.C. 33 attorney Samuel L. Spear.

A cost estimate for the contract was not yet available early Friday morning. The Kenney administration set aside $20 million for new labor contracts in the $5.27 billion city budget.

The city will likely exceed the reserve, requiring the administration to find other pockets of money in a budget already stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract talks carried added weight after more than a year in which frontline city employees, many of whom are in D.C. 33, worked under challenging and sometimes dangerous circumstances through the pandemic. One provision of the contract will create a new system that could award a version of hazard pay for workers whose job circumstances change.

The contract was also the first negotiated by Garrett, who unseated the union’s longtime leader Herman “Pete” Matthews in October 2020.

Contending that the city has historically been less generous to D.C. 33 than other unions because it is predominantly Black, Garrett lashed out at times during the back-and-forth negotiations shuttling between conference rooms at a Wyndham hotel in Old City. At one point Thursday evening, he threatened to call a strike as early as Friday if the city didn’t budge. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, he erupted in the hallway outside the meeting rooms, yelling that the city couldn’t be trusted.

Thirty minutes later, the mood had changed, and the sides were again negotiating productively. In the end, Garrett said that the contract gave him hope that the Kenney administration is making “major strides” to right the wrongs of previous contracts.

“I leave here optimistic that change is going to come,” Garrett said. “They have fixed that today.”

The administration’s negotiating team was led by Rich Lazer, Kenney’s deputy mayor for labor.

“D.C. 33 has been out there doing some of the hardest work” during the pandemic, Lazer said after the tentative agreement. “We should respect our workforce, all of them.”

Garrett made a point of raising issues that were of particular concern to each of the locals in his union. The final item decided early Friday morning was an increase in the clothing allowance for crossing guards.

Typically, mayors negotiate multiyear deals with the city’s unions in the first year of their terms. But last year, the first of Kenney’s second term, the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Philadelphia shortly before contract talks were set to begin, and the administration instead negotiated one-year contracts all four unions that included small raises and largely maintained the status quo.

Those deals expired at the end of June, and the city’s unionized workers have been working without contracts since then. About 22,300 of the city’s 26,800 employees are represented by unions.

D.C. 33 is the first of the four municipal unions to reach a new agreement. AFSCME D.C. 47, which represents white-collar workers such as low-level supervisors and administrative assistants, is still in talks with the administration.

The contracts for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22 are conducted through interest arbitration, in which a three-person selected by the parties hears proposals from each sides and issues a binding contract.

The FOP contract, through which the city hopes to achieve police reform measures such as revamping the disciplinary process for officers accused of wrongdoing, could be unveiled any day. Arbitration proceedings for the firefighters contract have not yet begun.