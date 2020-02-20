After refusing to resign, Carpenter, then 53, claims he was instructed to clear out his office and escorted out of the Center City building, later submitting his “forced resignation” by email. Carpenter, who says he was not given a reason for his ouster, contends in the lawsuit that he was dismissed due to his age, alleging that his cases were then reassigned to “younger, less experienced prosecutors,” and that Krasner’s public remarks to the media have revealed a “partiality” toward younger prosecutors.