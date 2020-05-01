Alejandra has been living at work for a month. She expects to live there for another month, at least.

In normal time, the 28-year-old lives in South Philly. She’s a nanny to a 5-month-old who, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she cared for during daytime hours. To avoid losing her only source of income, Alejandra last month agreed to be a live-in through the worst of the pandemic and quarantine with the family who employs her.