Firefighters respond to another junkyard fire in Philly, this time in Wissinoming

About 120 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department pumped water into another junkyard fire Wednesday — the second of its kind in less than a week. This time the blaze was near Torresdale Avenue and Fraley Street in the Wissinoming section of the city, said the department.

Aerial footage from local television stations showed long, dark streams of smoke visible along I-95 from the three-alarm blaze.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said its on-site inspectors found no hazardous substances in the samples they took to examine the air quality.

Still, the department issued the requisite warning when such a fire breaks out, advising residents in the area to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke by going outdoors. The department recommends residents shut windows and doors to avoid inviting pollution into the home.

The department said it would continue monitoring the air quality in the area.

On Friday, a two-alarm fire broke out in a junkyard at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The cause of that fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.