Southwest Philly junkyard fire is under control

The Philadelphia Fire Department has placed a two-alarm blaze at a junkyard at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue under control.

The fire broke out at the Southwest Philadelphia junkyard late Friday morning. Several cars appeared to be part of the blaze, and residents nearby reported seeing plumes of black smoke coming from the area.

About 100 firefighters responded to the fire, arriving on the scene just before 11 a.m., the department said on social media. No injuries have been reported. The fire was placed under control as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, the fire department said.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the district where the junkyard is located, encouraged residents to “keep your windows closed and avoid the area” on Twitter. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the surrounding 2nd District, advised travelers to “be aware of traffic tieups in the area.”

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples and assess air quality near the blaze. No “specific hazardous substances” were immediately identified, the department said. However, it did warn residents to avoid the area or stay inside their homes.

“Please avoid this area in Southwest Philadelphia as the fire department and police are responding to this fire,” the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

In July, there was another junkyard fire in the area that prompted similar warnings from officials.