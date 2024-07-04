Philly celebrates the Fourth of July

In Philadelphia and across the region on Thursday, people gathered in parks for picnics, fired up grills for backyard barbecues, and turned out for patriotic parades to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

In Center City, folks lined Market Street to wave flags and watch the “Salute to Independence” parade, complete with colonial re-enactors, drum lines, and dance troupes.

The day marked the 248th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In two years, the Fourth of July will be a much bigger production in Philadelphia, which will play a major role in celebrating the nation’s semiquincentennial. But this year, Independence Day remained a strong draw.

Outside Independence Hall, where the founders signed the declaration in 1776, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker spoke of civic pride and politics before a crowd of several hundred people, many bedecked in red, white, and blue, who gathered in the nation’s birthplace for a “Celebrate Freedom” award. The mayor, sporting high heels with the stars and stripes of the American flag on them, asked attendees to “join me in fighting for our fundamental rights.”

She presented WNBA champion head coach and North Philadelphia native Dawn Staley with the first-ever “One Philly Award,” an honor the mayor plans to give out annually to Philadelphians who embody “civic-mindedness, trailblazing leadership, and a focus on serving the community.”

Across the river in Camden, 42 people hailing from Dominica, Liberia, South Korea and elsewhere became American citizens in a naturalization ceremony. They did so aboard the USS New Jersey, which recently returned to the Garden State’s side of the Delaware River after being dry-docked for refurbishments at the South Philadelphia shipyard.

On a bright sunny day, thousands of others flocked to the Jersey Shore, lining the beaches to savor the sun and sand.

And thousands of revelers headed to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for an outdoor concert headlined by Ne-Yo and Kesha. The music, which is to begin at 7 p.m., marks the grand finale of the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration, which caps off with a fireworks display that is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.